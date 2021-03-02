Previous
Orange droplets by pamknowler
Orange droplets

Another image from the water droplet session at Sarah's @piximac. Such fun creating these wonderful droplets - I am hoping we can get together one day soon and do it again!!
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Wow, great shot!
March 2nd, 2021  
Babs ace
Lovely droplets, a great shot for the theme.
March 2nd, 2021  
