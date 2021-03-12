Sign up
62 / 365
Rainbow - Blue Week two
A fisheye shot of bikes in Chicago. I am enjoying looking through old photos and finding images I haven't processed before. I love my fisheye lens - the images often make me laugh!!
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4915
photos
256
followers
148
following
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
6
2
365 Year 9
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
25th April 2017 11:18am
Tags
blue
,
chicago
,
bent
,
millennium-park
,
rainbow2021
,
blue-bikes
Mave
Great bikes - for hire?
March 12th, 2021
ClearDay
ace
These bikes are so great. I managed to explore much more of the city than I could have on foot!
March 12th, 2021
