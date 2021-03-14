Rainbow - Pink - Week 2

I love the paper like quality of this flower. Looks a bit like a poppy but not really sure it is one. Any ideas?



We are going to have a garden visit by Colin my sister's middle son. Her youngest Richard will be doing FaceTime with her. Probably won't hear from her eldest son. Sad how some families can grow apart and you don't understand why. Mother's Day can be difficult for my sister and I am sad for her. I am sure the other two will try to make it up for her.



Happy Mother's day for all you Mothers out there - hope it's a happy one for you!!