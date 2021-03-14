Previous
Next
Rainbow - Pink - Week 2 by pamknowler
64 / 365

Rainbow - Pink - Week 2

I love the paper like quality of this flower. Looks a bit like a poppy but not really sure it is one. Any ideas?

We are going to have a garden visit by Colin my sister's middle son. Her youngest Richard will be doing FaceTime with her. Probably won't hear from her eldest son. Sad how some families can grow apart and you don't understand why. Mother's Day can be difficult for my sister and I am sad for her. I am sure the other two will try to make it up for her.

Happy Mother's day for all you Mothers out there - hope it's a happy one for you!!
14th March 2021 14th Mar 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise