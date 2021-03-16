Rainbow - Orange week 3

This was my first taste of hot lobster dipped in melted butter - what a taste explosion!! On holiday in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia with Louise and Ken we went for dinner to a friends' house on the waters edge - mind blowingly beautiful!! Mike cooked the lobsters in the garden in a huge broiler and this is the cooked tray being brought into the dining room. I needed help from Ken on cracking the huge lobster shell but no help was needed in eating the delicious food. There was newspaper on the dining table to catch the drops of melted butter but it was fine dining indeed!! Louise had made some delicious sides to go with the lobster and everything was so tasty!!



A meal I will remember for a long long time!! Good food and wonderful friends.



Many thanks for your lovely comments on my Mother's Day experience. I apologise if I was oversharing - but once I got started I couldn't stop!! All quiet once again as we go back into our lockdown bubble with just me and Barbara and the boys.