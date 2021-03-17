Sign up
Rainbow - Yellow - week 3
Yellow lights along the Chicago River. This was the night view from my hotel room in Chicago - fabulous by day or night. Best on black!!
Happy St Patrick's Day - I wonder if the river is still green?
Quick upload tis morning as we are off to the solicitors sorting out our Power of Attorneys. Best to get these things sorted while you can as it takes quite a long time to arrange.
17th March 2021
17th Mar 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
27th April 2017 1:04am
Tags
yellow
,
night-view
,
rainbow2021
,
chicago-view
,
yellow-lights
Maggiemae
ace
I'd do a double fav if I could!
March 17th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous golden glow!
March 17th, 2021
