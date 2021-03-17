Previous
Rainbow - Yellow - week 3 by pamknowler
67 / 365

Rainbow - Yellow - week 3

Yellow lights along the Chicago River. This was the night view from my hotel room in Chicago - fabulous by day or night. Best on black!!

Happy St Patrick's Day - I wonder if the river is still green?

Quick upload tis morning as we are off to the solicitors sorting out our Power of Attorneys. Best to get these things sorted while you can as it takes quite a long time to arrange.
17th March 2021 17th Mar 21

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Maggiemae ace
I'd do a double fav if I could!
March 17th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous golden glow!
March 17th, 2021  
