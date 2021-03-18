Rainbow - Green - week 3

Paper clips and pins for my green image today.



Power of Attorney sorted yesterday and now it takes months for it to actually go to the courts. I think this is something we all need to sort out well before you actually need it. The solicitor told us of a number of cases during this Covid time where people could not access money as they had no POA for relatives in comas.



I found out an interesting fact yesterday that when you die your bank accounts are frozen until after probate and if you do not have a joint account with the person you Iive with - in this case my sister, no money can be accessed apart from paying the funeral costs. It seems that because of Covid it is taking many months for probate - some people have been waiting since last May/June. This could cause financial hardship for the person left. I am told I need to open a joint bank account with my sister and put some savings into it as a "just in case" amount of money which she could access.



These are things we don't like to think about but really need to make sure we are properly protected!!