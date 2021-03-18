Rainbow - Green - week 3

Power of Attorney sorted yesterday and now it takes months for it to actually go to the courts. I think this is something we all need to sort out well before you actually need it. The solicitor told us of a number of cases during this Covid time where people could not access money as they had no POA for relatives in comas.
I found out an interesting fact yesterday that when you die your bank accounts are frozen until after probate and if you do not have a joint account with the person you Iive with - in this case my sister, no money can be accessed apart from paying the funeral costs. It seems that because of Covid it is taking many months for probate - some people have been waiting since last May/June. This could cause financial hardship for the person left. I am told I need to open a joint bank account with my sister and put some savings into it as a "just in case" amount of money which she could access.
These are things we don't like to think about but really need to make sure we are properly protected!!
Every few years we update our Wills and we were thinking about it recently, saying we must make an appointment with our solicitor and then a couple of weeks ago David had a stroke. Luckily he is okay, but it brings it home to you just how quick things can change.