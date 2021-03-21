Previous
Rainbow - Pink - Week 3 by pamknowler
71 / 365

Rainbow - Pink - Week 3

Pink photographer - it's actually Rosie @rosiekind on our visit to Chicago zoo. Her pink coat fits perfectly my Rainbow theme.

What a wonderful trip to Chicago we had - I wonder if I will ever get back there?
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
19% complete

Casablanca ace
Glorious coat colour! Who knows about travel? In time......just not yet, I think.
March 21st, 2021  
