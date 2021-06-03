Previous
Keep scratching - that’s the spot! by pamknowler
Keep scratching - that’s the spot!

On yesterday’s walk we sat in the sunshine for a while. George jumped up and enjoyed a scratch behind the ears! Barbara found the spot!
That’s a happy face!
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
39% complete

The practised hand!
June 3rd, 2021  
Nice capture!
June 3rd, 2021  
Great capture
June 3rd, 2021  
A cute capture
June 3rd, 2021  
