145 / 365
Keep scratching - that’s the spot!
On yesterday’s walk we sat in the sunshine for a while. George jumped up and enjoyed a scratch behind the ears! Barbara found the spot!
That’s a happy face!
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5019
photos
257
followers
149
following
145
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
2nd June 2021 11:17am
Tags
walk
,
hot
,
park
,
sister
,
sunshine
,
george
,
happy-face
Casablanca
ace
The practised hand!
June 3rd, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
June 3rd, 2021
Granny7
ace
Great capture
June 3rd, 2021
carol white
ace
A cute capture
June 3rd, 2021
