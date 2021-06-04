Previous
Is it walkies time? by pamknowler
146 / 365

Is it walkies time?

Finlay just kept standing in front of me with this look on his face. I can read him like a book and this was a definitely "walkies time" look!!

I was playing with my camera and changing lenses to check out settings etc. My friend Amanda has asked me to take photos after her daughter Jasmine gets married on Sunday. I am not going to the wedding and it will be casual shots taken in their garden - weather permitting. I keep saying I am not a wedding photographer and they seem pleased with that and say that they like the photos I take. Fingers crossed!!
Pam Knowler

Danette Thompson ace
Very nice photo of Finlay. I am sure you will get some fabulous shots of the couple.
June 4th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin ace
Its a very cute plea.
June 4th, 2021  
carol white ace
A cute capture of Finlay.Fav😊
June 4th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
I'm sure the wedding photos will be just as good as the ones you take of Finlay!
June 4th, 2021  
