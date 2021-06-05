Fisheye colour

Still playing with all my lenses trying to get some inspiration for settings etc for the after wedding photos in my friends garden. I was wondering if taking a few with the fisheye lens would give me something different. It is quite a versatile lens and I will be able to get everyone in a shot - just have to be careful the people don't get too distorted!! LOL!!



My friend Amanda keeps saying they just want casual photos and not normal wedding setups. I am feeling nervous though. This is why I didn't do wedding photography!!