Fisheye colour by pamknowler
147 / 365

Fisheye colour

Still playing with all my lenses trying to get some inspiration for settings etc for the after wedding photos in my friends garden. I was wondering if taking a few with the fisheye lens would give me something different. It is quite a versatile lens and I will be able to get everyone in a shot - just have to be careful the people don't get too distorted!! LOL!!

My friend Amanda keeps saying they just want casual photos and not normal wedding setups. I am feeling nervous though. This is why I didn't do wedding photography!!
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
I’m sure you will do a wonderful job although I do feel your nervousness
June 5th, 2021  
Mrs. Laloggie ace
This is so adorable - well, whichever dog this is is so adorable, but I really like this fisheye photo. As for the wedding photography, I, too, feel sure you'll do a wonderful job.
June 5th, 2021  
