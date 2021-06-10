Previous
Relaxed by pamknowler
152 / 365

Relaxed

A quick upload - sorry still using images from Sunday evening after the wedding. I have processed all my shots now and have started to create a photo book for them - so busy busy!! LOL!!

This is a shot of Jasmine relaxing and yes you guessed - looking at her mobile phone!! They are quite pleased with the few black and white conversions I have done. I do like this one.
Pam Knowler

