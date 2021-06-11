Previous
Wrong side of the camera!! by pamknowler
This is the last shot of the wedding I will share but I just wanted to record the fact that I was there!!

My friend Amanda (RHS) insisted there was a photo with me in it so this was taken by my sister - with me shouting instructions!! LOL!!

I have completed the photo book and Amanda and Jasmine have seen the draft copy and love it. Final adjustments to be made today and then I can order the books - 3 or 4 copies!! Lots of money but as I am not charging for my work I think it is a lot cheaper than using a Pro photographer!
Pam Knowler

Kathy A ace
Lovely photo of the three of you
June 11th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
June 11th, 2021  
