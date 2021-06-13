Previous
Clematis by pamknowler
155 / 365

Clematis

Quick upload of this beauty in my friends garden. We have two clematis plants but the flowers - one on each are embarrassingly small! Not sure what's happened this year?

Off out now with the boys before it gets too hot and then popping into my nephew's for coffee. Sounds almost normal!!
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Steady on.......normal?? Well, there's a first time for everything, ha ha! Beautiful clematis. Is it a Nelly Moser? You probably don't know if it isn't your plant. Enjoy your cool walk and coffee out. Have a super day!
June 13th, 2021  
