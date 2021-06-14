Look up!

I have a line of fir trees at the back of my garden to try to screen us from the house at the back of us. We are on a hill and even with a six foot fence when there are people in their garden they are at waist height. I have tried to make it as private as possible and over the years have planted many ivy plants, climbing roses, evergreen clematis and have been quite successful.



This year with a month of rain during May the plants have managed to get more water. Usually the fir trees take all the moisture and make it difficult for any plants to grow.



These white roses are at the top of the trees spreading all over the top. The best view is from my bedroom window! Such a lovely surprise!