For your eyes only by pamknowler
158 / 365

For your eyes only

When I took my boys for their haircuts this week Rhona took us out into the garden to see an amazing rose bush. It is called “For your eyes only” and I would love to buy one for the garden.

It is a very bushy rose covered with gorgeous flowers which start off pink and then turn to orange. It certainly was spectacular and I must have one!
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
43% complete

Newbank Lass
Really beautiful!!
June 16th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
I can't remember the name of these flowers but they are so bright! Look a bit like blossom
June 16th, 2021  
