Soggy Petunias by pamknowler
161 / 365

Soggy Petunias

The beautiful petunias in my new hanging basket are not happy with all the rain we had yesterday. They are drooping and have gone soggy. So sad as they were making such a lovely display.
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Pam Knowler

Newbank Lass
that's sad, but this is a lovely photo
June 19th, 2021  
Leli ace
The flowers in my garden are so jealous and wish to be drooping wet.
June 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
I wish would send some rain this way. Beautiful shot
June 19th, 2021  
