BBQ disappointment

I planned a BBQ for Saturday - the first time the family would be together for at least 2 years. Lots of planning and buying enough food to feed an army (I cannot help myself!!)



Rain was forecast for Saturday but that wouldn't matter - we have had many damp BBQs. Cook it outside and eat indoors - no problem. I uncovered the gas BBQ (not used for at least 2 years) and thoroughly cleaned it ready for the day. I tried to light it but even though the gas bottle indicated full it just would not light. Oh well don't panic I can cook the food inside and if Colin my sister's middle son could get it to light when they arrived I could finish the food off on the BBQ.



Friday get a call from Colin, His colleague at work has Covid and he has to isolate for 10 days. This means he, his wife and 2 kids cannot come for the meal. So disappointing!!



Barb's youngest son and his wife could still come so we would go ahead with the plans. Table laid, fruit salad and mixed salad made and food all out ready for the oven when I get a text - they are having problems with their electrics and could not make it. Can they come on Sunday?



To say I was disappointed is an understatement! All the food went back into the fridge and we opened a bottle of wine!!



It's Sunday morning - we haven't heard yet whether the electrics have been sorted. Will we be having a family meal (just 4 of us now) or will it be just Barb and me?



Actually it's the Grand Prix today so maybe I won't be disappointed if we have another cancellation!! LOL!!



If you got this far - have a great Sunday!!