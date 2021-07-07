Previous
Below by pamknowler
Below

7th July - Word of the Day - Below

Sitting at my desk I looked up today's word - Elbow/Below. I turned round I saw George asleep under the table in the study. I thought it fitted the word Below perfectly.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Such a sweet photo and perfect for the word of the day
July 7th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Awww look at him!
July 7th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice bw of the word
July 7th, 2021  
