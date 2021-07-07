Sign up
179 / 365
Below
7th July - Word of the Day - Below
Sitting at my desk I looked up today's word - Elbow/Below. I turned round I saw George asleep under the table in the study. I thought it fitted the word Below perfectly.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
3
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5064
photos
254
followers
153
following
Tags
asleep
,
george
,
word-of-the-day
,
under-the-table
,
jul21words
,
keeping-me-company
Kathy A
ace
Such a sweet photo and perfect for the word of the day
July 7th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Awww look at him!
July 7th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice bw of the word
July 7th, 2021
