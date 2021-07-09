Previous
The eyes/They see by pamknowler
181 / 365

The eyes/They see

9th July - Word of the Day - The eyes/They see

Both words are used here. If I don't wear my glasses my eyes do not see!!

One of my many pairs of glasses. These are my computer glasses. I have reading glasses for reading in bed and two pairs of varifocals for everything else.

9th July 2021 9th Jul 21

Pam Knowler

I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Kathy A ace
Very nice shot, I’d recognise those glasses anywhere.
July 9th, 2021  
Annie D ace
oooh they're lovely glasses
July 9th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Very cool image
July 9th, 2021  
