181 / 365
The eyes/They see
9th July - Word of the Day - The eyes/They see
Both words are used here. If I don't wear my glasses my eyes do not see!!
One of my many pairs of glasses. These are my computer glasses. I have reading glasses for reading in bed and two pairs of varifocals for everything else.
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
3
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5066
photos
254
followers
153
following
View this month »
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
9th July 2021 9:58am
Tags
word-of-the-day
,
jul21words
,
the-eyes-they-see
,
cannot-see-without-glasses
Kathy A
ace
Very nice shot, I’d recognise those glasses anywhere.
July 9th, 2021
Annie D
ace
oooh they're lovely glasses
July 9th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Very cool image
July 9th, 2021
