182 / 365
Heart
10th July - Word of the Day - Heart.
In fact two hearts which are hanging on the handles of my wardrobe. I took the image into Topaz Impressions and have given it a Saturated Watercolour filter which I liked.
Have a good weekend everyone!!
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
4
2
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5067
photos
253
followers
152
following
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
10th July 2021 9:42am
heart
,
hearts
,
hanging
,
word-of-the-day
,
saturated-watercolour
,
july21words
,
2-hearts
,
topaz-imprseeions
Lou Ann
ace
Oh! Lovely!
July 10th, 2021
Margaret Pengelly
so delicate and beautiful. Lovely processing.
July 10th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
That's lovely - how interesting. I would love to sit with you one day and discover what you can do with photos on a computer. I am clueless about such things!
July 10th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
This is really beautiful Pam. Like
@casablanca
I’m clueless about processing/editing stuff
July 10th, 2021
