Heart by pamknowler
182 / 365

Heart

10th July - Word of the Day - Heart.

In fact two hearts which are hanging on the handles of my wardrobe. I took the image into Topaz Impressions and have given it a Saturated Watercolour filter which I liked.

Have a good weekend everyone!!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Pam Knowler

Lou Ann ace
Oh! Lovely!
July 10th, 2021  
Margaret Pengelly
so delicate and beautiful. Lovely processing.
July 10th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
That's lovely - how interesting. I would love to sit with you one day and discover what you can do with photos on a computer. I am clueless about such things!
July 10th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
This is really beautiful Pam. Like @casablanca I’m clueless about processing/editing stuff
July 10th, 2021  
