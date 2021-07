Hydrangea 5

Another pretty mop cap hydrangea in my garden. The heat we are having is opening all the flowers and starting to give us a beautiful display.



We went for our walk early this morning as the temperatures are due to rocket this afternoon. I will be indoors hoping to stay cool. Just off to give the boys a bath. They are both dirty and smelly and having wet fur will cool them down. So pleased they had a haircut this week.