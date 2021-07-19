Sign up
191 / 365
Hydrangea 7
This is an unusual Hydrangea with some flowers pink and others blue turning to purple. The shrub looks lovely with both colours flowering.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5078
photos
253
followers
152
following
52% complete
View this month »
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
Latest from all albums
186
187
188
189
610
1523
190
191
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
14th July 2021 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
hydrangea
,
blue-purple-pink
,
both-colours
