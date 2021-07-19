Previous
Hydrangea 7 by pamknowler
191 / 365

Hydrangea 7

This is an unusual Hydrangea with some flowers pink and others blue turning to purple. The shrub looks lovely with both colours flowering.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
52% complete

