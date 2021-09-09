Sign up
205 / 365
Orchid again
Quick upload as I am busy today. Another shot of one of my orchids. So many flowers this year!!
9th September 2021
9th Sep 21
Pam Knowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
orchid
lots-of-flowers
