Last splash of colour

We were just about to take the dogs out for their morning walk when the heavens opened. They will have to wait until it eases a bit. So another shot of my garden. The hanging basket and hydrangeas are starting to fade and it won't be long before I loose all the colour in the garden. The leaves will drop and the hydrangeas will turn brown.



I do love to look out from our lounge and see the pots of flowers all along the retaining wall. I need to find some winter colour.