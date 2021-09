Puppies again!!

It was haircut day for the boys and look who we found at Rhona's today!! Three puppies 4 weeks old. Two girls - awake and 1 boy fast asleep. All thankfully spoken for!! Oh goodness when I see them I want to pop one into my bag and take it home!!



The boys ignored them. Topsy their mum knows Finlay and George well and didn't mind them being in the room with her babies.