265 / 365
The last leaves
A quick upload before I take George to the vet for hopefully his final check up after his eye operation.
This is the Horse Chestnut tree from yesterday's image showing the thick carpet of leaves already fallen. As you can see there are still a few more leaves to fall.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
9
2
365 Year 9
iPhone XR
18th November 2021 10:48am
chestnut-tree
country-park
autumn-colours
fallen-leaves
Kathy A
ace
Such gorgeous colour!
November 19th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2021
