Previous
Next
The last leaves by pamknowler
265 / 365

The last leaves

A quick upload before I take George to the vet for hopefully his final check up after his eye operation.

This is the Horse Chestnut tree from yesterday's image showing the thick carpet of leaves already fallen. As you can see there are still a few more leaves to fall.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such gorgeous colour!
November 19th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise