Looking up by pamknowler
269 / 365

Looking up

Trying to spot the squirrels who were leaping around in the tree tops and causing the pine needles to cascade down on our heads.

Lovely to see the sun shining on the tops of the trees against that beautiful blue sky!! The trees will soon be all be completely bare.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
