270 / 365
Lichen and leaves
The sunshine brings out all the beautiful colours at this time of year. I love the texture of the lichen on the fallen branch laying on the crisp leaves.
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5172
photos
242
followers
150
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 Year 9
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
22nd November 2021 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
colours
,
sunshine
,
lichen
,
country-park
