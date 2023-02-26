Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 784
Flash of Red - Landscape - 26
A foggy landscape was all we could see. A very misty damp morning. The ducks were hoping we had some food for them and came swimming over to us.
Last landscape for this month - back to circles for the last 2 days.
26th February 2023
26th Feb 23
1
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5574
photos
203
followers
133
following
214% complete
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
623
1600
779
780
781
782
783
784
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2022 11:47am
Privacy
Public
Tags
ducks
,
lake
,
reservoir
,
water-tower
,
foggy-day
,
for2023
Casablanca
ace
Ooh how ethereal and wonderful, I love it!
February 26th, 2023
