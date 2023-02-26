Previous
Flash of Red - Landscape - 26 by pamknowler
Flash of Red - Landscape - 26

A foggy landscape was all we could see. A very misty damp morning. The ducks were hoping we had some food for them and came swimming over to us.

Last landscape for this month - back to circles for the last 2 days.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Ooh how ethereal and wonderful, I love it!
February 26th, 2023  
