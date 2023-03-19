Sign up
Photo 805
Rainbow - Pink - 19
A delicate pink on this lily. I had to put the flowers in the garden as I cannot stand the smell of them in the house. Such a shame as they are beautiful but I have to remove them from any bouquet of flowers we are lucky enough to receive.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
4
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
pink
,
garden
,
lily
,
pink-lily
,
rainbow2023
,
too-smelly
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Simply beautiful -( I have the same problems with lilies! such a shame!)
March 19th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Lovely tinges of pink. I also don't like the smell of them
March 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely indeed
March 19th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 19th, 2023
