Rainbow - Pink - 19 by pamknowler
Photo 805

Rainbow - Pink - 19

A delicate pink on this lily. I had to put the flowers in the garden as I cannot stand the smell of them in the house. Such a shame as they are beautiful but I have to remove them from any bouquet of flowers we are lucky enough to receive.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Simply beautiful -( I have the same problems with lilies! such a shame!)
March 19th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Lovely tinges of pink. I also don’t like the smell of them
March 19th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely indeed
March 19th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 19th, 2023  
