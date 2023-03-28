Sign up
Photo 814
Rainbow - Orange - 28
Another find at the hairdressers. Definitely orange. Not sure what was in the bags but I liked the bright orange. It was a very useful trip to the hairdressers!! LOL!!
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
1st March 2023 10:36am
orange
,
bags
,
hairdressers
,
rainbow2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Colorful
March 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
March 28th, 2023
