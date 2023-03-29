Sign up
Photo 815
Rainbow - Yellow - 29
My slipper orchid has flowered just in time to be included in my Rainbow month. I thought at first it was green but have changed my mind and I think it is more yellow. Such a strange looking flower.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
0
0
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5613
photos
204
followers
131
following
223% complete
808
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
Views
0
Year 11 365
iPhone 14 Pro Max
23rd March 2023 7:41am
yellow
,
slipper-orchid
,
rainbow2023
