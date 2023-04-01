Sign up
Photo 818
Timber!
I was sad to see that they had cut down some of the huge trees at the country park. Not sure why but I am sure they had a reason - probably safety I expect. It was interesting to go close up to the fallen tree and get lots of texture shots.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Tags
timber
,
country-park
,
fallen-tree
,
cut-down
Kathy A
ace
I hope they replant some new trees
April 1st, 2023
