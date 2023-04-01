Previous
Timber! by pamknowler
Photo 818

Timber!

I was sad to see that they had cut down some of the huge trees at the country park. Not sure why but I am sure they had a reason - probably safety I expect. It was interesting to go close up to the fallen tree and get lots of texture shots.
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Kathy A ace
I hope they replant some new trees
April 1st, 2023  
