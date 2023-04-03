Previous
Circles by pamknowler
Photo 820

Circles

This is one of the branches from the main tree which has been chopped down. They have sawn all the branches off. I love the pattern of circles.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
Pam Knowler
Casablanca ace
I love looking at wood grain like this. Super shot
April 3rd, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Love those circles, lovely colour too
April 3rd, 2023  
