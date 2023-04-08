Previous
Next
Hiding in plain sight by pamknowler
Photo 825

Hiding in plain sight

George hiding behind the hyacinth watching over the fence for the cat. He sat there far ages not moving and I just had to capture him. Needless to say there was no cat.
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Sweet capture
April 8th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Funnily enough, but don't tell George... he looks like a Shih Tzus?
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise