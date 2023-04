Hopefully stopping the hedgehog!

I think the big fat hedge is getting into the garden every night under this fence. I have found some bricks round the garden and tried to block his entry. Yes I know hedgehogs are good for the garden but not when you have a terrier who just wants to kill it.

I did trap 2 hedgehogs last year and took them to the rescue centre. I couldn’t believe how many fleas were on them jumping off!

Fingers crossed the hedgehog can’t get into the garden now!