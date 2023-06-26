Sign up
Previous
Photo 890
Tiny Viola
Quick update tonight as I suddenly remembered I hadn’t taken a photo today. Here is one taken a few days ago. The tiny pansies have seeded themselves in a pot with other plants. So pretty.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
2
3
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
5725
photos
196
followers
127
following
243% complete
View this month »
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
19th June 2023 8:52am
Tags
garden
,
pansy
,
self-seeded
,
tiny-viola
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2023
Milanie
ace
These are so pretty
June 26th, 2023
