Tiny Viola by pamknowler
Photo 890

Tiny Viola

Quick update tonight as I suddenly remembered I hadn’t taken a photo today. Here is one taken a few days ago. The tiny pansies have seeded themselves in a pot with other plants. So pretty.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Pam Knowler

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 26th, 2023  
Milanie ace
These are so pretty
June 26th, 2023  
