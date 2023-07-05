Sign up
Photo 899
George meets Chester
My friend Amanda’s grandson Chester visited us this morning. George was fascinated! Chester loved George! It’s Chester’s first birthday on the 7th so we had an early get together to give him his birthday present.
5th July 2023
5th Jul 23
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Year 11 365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
5th July 2023 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
visit
,
chester
,
george
,
one-
,
year-old
