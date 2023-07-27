Previous
Little butterfly by pamknowler
Photo 912

Little butterfly

Another shot from yesterday’s walk. It was very breezy and difficult to capture anything in focus as everything was blowing in the breeze!
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
