Previous
It’s raining it’s pouring… by pamknowler
Photo 943

It’s raining it’s pouring…

The old man is snoring! George sat looking out of the lounge window watching the wind and rain! We kept opening the door for him and he would stick his nose out and then turn around and come back in. He doesn’t like rain - neither do I!
I had MRI scan on Wednesday which was horrible! My leg kept twitching and they said some people get affected with muscle twitches from the machine. Seeing consultant on 24th for results and hoping and praying they can do something to help. I am unable to drive very far and I am so frustrated! I feel so helpless! I have gone private to try to get a quick answer. The GP just shrugged his shoulders when I asked how long the wait would be under NHS. So sad!
20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Pam Knowler

ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
He’s a smart dog, I wouldn’t go outside either. I hope the MRI helps to fix the problem.
October 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lol I’ve got one exactly the same .
It’s much the same here I’m still waiting for knee replacement which they won’t do until the parathyroid all pre. Admit done but…..

October 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Oh shame, bet he would have liked to play!
October 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise