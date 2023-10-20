It’s raining it’s pouring…

The old man is snoring! George sat looking out of the lounge window watching the wind and rain! We kept opening the door for him and he would stick his nose out and then turn around and come back in. He doesn’t like rain - neither do I!

I had MRI scan on Wednesday which was horrible! My leg kept twitching and they said some people get affected with muscle twitches from the machine. Seeing consultant on 24th for results and hoping and praying they can do something to help. I am unable to drive very far and I am so frustrated! I feel so helpless! I have gone private to try to get a quick answer. The GP just shrugged his shoulders when I asked how long the wait would be under NHS. So sad!