Slow progress

This is my new skateboard which I am hoping will help with sliding my leg back and forth and helping the knee to bend. I am finding the pedals I bought too difficult to get my leg up into the pedal. Hopefully soon. I am struggling with sickness from the strong meds and have been feeling rough! The exercises are very difficult and I have to call out for my poor sister in the night to come and help lift my leg back onto the bed. The daily fight with the compression stockings is a nightmare! Six weeks of wearing them! 🤬 I am told it will all be worth it in the end and I am hanging on to that!