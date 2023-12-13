Previous
Slow progress by pamknowler
Slow progress

This is my new skateboard which I am hoping will help with sliding my leg back and forth and helping the knee to bend. I am finding the pedals I bought too difficult to get my leg up into the pedal. Hopefully soon. I am struggling with sickness from the strong meds and have been feeling rough! The exercises are very difficult and I have to call out for my poor sister in the night to come and help lift my leg back onto the bed. The daily fight with the compression stockings is a nightmare! Six weeks of wearing them! 🤬 I am told it will all be worth it in the end and I am hanging on to that!
Danette Thompson ace
I hope this skateboard helps makes recovery a little easier.
December 13th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Slowly slowly it’ll take time, but soon you’ll be as good as new! 🙏
December 13th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Well I didn’t think you up to skateboarding yet Pam……don’t rush it! 🤣 seriously I have never heard of that means to exercise. My sister in law had a new knee on 14th November. She seems to be doing ok but pain was bad for first week. It will get better but no going fast on that skateboard just yet!
December 13th, 2023  
Pam Knowler ace
@happypat just sitting moving leg back and forth- no somersaults yet for me! 🤪🤪🤪
December 13th, 2023  
