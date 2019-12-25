Previous
Ruth and her girls by pamknowler
Ruth and her girls

My gorgeous niece Ruth and her girls - Mia, Molly and Mary Jane. We had a lovely afternoon with them - a real treat to see them on Christmas day!!

25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Gorgeous smiley girls :)
December 25th, 2019  
