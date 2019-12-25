Sign up
Photo 547
Ruth and her girls
My gorgeous niece Ruth and her girls - Mia, Molly and Mary Jane. We had a lovely afternoon with them - a real treat to see them on Christmas day!!
Uploaded for my alternate album
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
molly
,
devon
,
daughters
,
nice
,
mia
,
ruth
,
instow
,
great-nieces
,
mary-jane
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous smiley girls :)
December 25th, 2019
