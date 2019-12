Another sunny day!

The fog has lifted and it’s another gorgeous sunny day with no wind and very mild! We have been blessed! The boys are loving their walks on the beach meeting so many friendly dogs. We have loved chatting to all the owners - it is such a friendly place for everyone! How we would love to live here! Sadly property is very expensive here! Better do the Lottery! πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚



Uploaded for my alternate album