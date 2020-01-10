Previous
Wolf Moon by pamknowler
Wolf Moon

This was my view of the full moon this evening - called the Wolf Moon. They said there was a lunar eclipse but not sure I saw anything. The moon was just like a big spotlight in the sky.

Uploaded for my alternate album
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Pam Knowler

Richard Brown ace
Nice shot. It's the slight shadow on the bottom of the moon. It's called a penumbral eclipse as it's not the full shadow just the fuzzy part of the earths shadow
January 10th, 2020  
