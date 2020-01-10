Sign up
Photo 553
Wolf Moon
This was my view of the full moon this evening - called the Wolf Moon. They said there was a lunar eclipse but not sure I saw anything. The moon was just like a big spotlight in the sky.
Uploaded for my alternate album
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
moon
,
wolf-moon
,
january-2020
Richard Brown
ace
Nice shot. It's the slight shadow on the bottom of the moon. It's called a penumbral eclipse as it's not the full shadow just the fuzzy part of the earths shadow
January 10th, 2020
