Neighbours

Oh dear I feel I am becoming a peeping Tom!! LOL!! From our seat in our garden I could see the young couple who are staying in the tiny cottage next to our house up the valley.



The girl who is hidden behind the lovey chap is the niece of the owner of our house. Her mother lives in Switzerland and as this lovely couple were at University in Exeter and it has now closed down for the year they are staying in the sweet little cottage next to her aunt and social distancing from everyone.



This is the chap who was making a great fuss of George as he was going back after his run up and down the valley. They are a fit young couple and lovely to watch them. I hope he won't mind being a subject for my 365 project!! LOL!!