Photo 567
Make a wish and blow!!
I suddenly had a memory from when I was young. Picking the dandelion seed heads and blowing them while making a wish. I did pick this one and make a wish but I had better not tell you as it won't come true!!
20th April 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
19th April 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blow
,
garden
,
seed-head
,
make-a-wish
,
dandelion-clock
,
bucks-mills-devon
Kathy A
ace
Grea5 shot, lovely detail
April 20th, 2020
