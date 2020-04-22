Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 569
Lift your head up!!
Not as sharp as I would have liked but my hands were shaking and taking the shot one handed was not ideal!! LOL!! These beautiful flowers seem to hold their heads down and it's only when you lift them up do you see the lovely detail.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4477
photos
267
followers
151
following
155% complete
View this month »
562
563
564
565
566
567
568
569
Latest from all albums
1392
89
568
1393
90
569
1394
91
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Alternate
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
22nd April 2020 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fingers
,
garden
,
devon
,
aqualigia
,
bucks-mills
,
hold-your-head-up
,
shaking-hands
Milanie
ace
How beautiful!
April 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close