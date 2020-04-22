Previous
Lift your head up!! by pamknowler
Photo 569

Lift your head up!!

Not as sharp as I would have liked but my hands were shaking and taking the shot one handed was not ideal!! LOL!! These beautiful flowers seem to hold their heads down and it's only when you lift them up do you see the lovely detail.
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Pam Knowler

@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Milanie ace
How beautiful!
April 22nd, 2020  
