Photo 575
Odd one out
Mummy duck went off to have a fight with one of the boys on the pond who was coming too close to her babies. Hee they are all watching and waiting for her to come back.
Can you see there is one duckling which has a brown head and not yellow? I am assuming he is a male and the other female but I may be wrong. I will check it out with Denise.
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
Tags
pond
,
devon
,
clovelly
,
hugglepit-house
,
eight-baby-ducklings
,
one-brown-head
,
waiting-for-mum
Santina
nice shot, so cute
May 8th, 2020
