Odd one out by pamknowler
Photo 575

Odd one out

Mummy duck went off to have a fight with one of the boys on the pond who was coming too close to her babies. Hee they are all watching and waiting for her to come back.

Can you see there is one duckling which has a brown head and not yellow? I am assuming he is a male and the other female but I may be wrong. I will check it out with Denise.
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Pam Knowler

Santina
nice shot, so cute
May 8th, 2020  
