Keeping baby warm by pamknowler
Keeping baby warm

Denise wanted to keep an eye on the baby duckling they had saved and it needed to be kept warm. It liked being carried round like this. I do hope it survives and can be reunited with it's mum and siblings!!
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
Awwwww!!! I hope it makes it too.
May 26th, 2020  
Newbank Lass ace
sooooo cute
May 26th, 2020  
