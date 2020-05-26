Sign up
Photo 581
Keeping baby warm
Denise wanted to keep an eye on the baby duckling they had saved and it needed to be kept warm. It liked being carried round like this. I do hope it survives and can be reunited with it's mum and siblings!!
26th May 2020
26th May 20
2
1
Pam Knowler
ace
@pamknowler
I thought it was about time I wrote something about myself. It's day 108 on my 365 journey and I have loved every moment so...
4549
photos
266
followers
151
following
159% complete
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
581
580
1418
123
1419
124
581
1420
125
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Alternate
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th May 2020 12:49pm
Tags
pouch
,
duckling
,
denise
,
keeping-warm
,
hope-it-lives
Casablanca
ace
Awwwww!!! I hope it makes it too.
May 26th, 2020
Newbank Lass
ace
sooooo cute
May 26th, 2020
