Cottage garden by pamknowler
Cottage garden

Oh yes I am going to miss this fabulous garden with all it's different corners to investigate. We have been blessed with glorious weather since we arrived on 20th March and we have seen this wonderful garden at it's Springtime best.
31st May 2020 31st May 20

Pam Knowler

Casablanca ace
I just love this cottage and I can see why you do! So pretty and such a lovely garden.
May 31st, 2020  
Babs ace
I can see why you will miss it because it is so picturesque. I am sure you will be glad to return home though.
May 31st, 2020  
Rosie Kind ace
It's beautiful and this is a lovely photo
May 31st, 2020  
